The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has announced plans to increase transport fares due to the continued volatility in fuel prices.

In an interview with Eyewitness News on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, Samuel Amoah, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of GPRTU, explained that rising fuel costs, coupled with the failure of spare parts dealers to reduce prices, have left the union with no choice but to consider fare hikes.

“When we were asked to reduce our transport fare by 15%, the fuel price was around 12.59p for diesel, and the petroleum too was around 11.34p,” he said.

“After that, the expectation was that maybe the fuel price was going to remain the way it was, but then we noticed that it kept going up. At the same time, we are also complaining about the cost of spare parts and other components that we use to run our business.”

Despite the union’s earlier calls for price reductions from spare parts dealers, Amoah noted that no such adjustments had been made.

“We came out complaining that the spare parts dealers should reduce their prices, but they haven’t done so. So, looking at where the fuel prices are now, diesel is now being sold at 14.44 pesewas, thereabout, and then petrol too around 13.69 pesewas. We find that if the next pricing window pushes fuel up again, then the transport operators would have to do some adjustments of transport fares so we can continue to serve the public,” he explained.

Mr. Amoah also called on the government to intervene and stabilise fuel prices to avoid further hikes in transport fares.

“We are asking the government to find a way of holding the fuel pricing for it not to go up again. But if it happens to go up, then there is nothing we can do but to increase the transport fare,” he said.