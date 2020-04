1 hour ago

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is set to set a newly Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) at the Tema Port.

In a statement dated April 27, 2020, the authority says the deployment takes effect from April 28, 2020 - thus today.

It says effective April 28, 2020, all transactions in respect of import and export manifest can be processed through either ICUMS or Ghana Customs Management System for the Port of Tema as well as all entry points.

