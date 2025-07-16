4 hours ago

Barring any unexpected changes, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) will today, July 16, 2025, begin implementing the newly approved GH¢1 Energy Sector Levy on petroleum products.

Initially scheduled to take effect on June 9, 2025, the rollout was twice postponed following strong resistance from key industry stakeholders, including the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC), transport unions, and other interest groups.

Acting GRA Commissioner-General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong had previously explained that the delays were meant to allow for close monitoring of global fuel price trends and to support short-term price stability in the local market.

Following a comprehensive market evaluation, the GRA has confirmed the start of the levy’s implementation, stating that it aligns with government efforts to stabilise the economy and address long-standing energy sector debt.

The revised levy rates reflect notable increases across multiple petroleum categories:



Petrol (motor spirit): GH¢0.95 → GH¢1.95



Diesel (gas oil): GH¢0.93 → GH¢1.93



Marine Gas Oil (foreign vessels): GH¢0.93 → GH¢1.93



Marine Gas Oil (local): GH¢0.03 → GH¢0.23



Heavy Fuel Oil: GH¢0.04 → GH¢0.24



LPG and Naphtha: Unchanged at GH¢0.73 per litre

The decision to leave levies on LPG and naphtha unchanged is expected to offer some relief to households that rely heavily on liquefied petroleum gas for cooking and daily energy use.

Meanwhile, in a related policy development, President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, announced the cancellation of fuel allowance allocations for all political appointees. The directive, part of the government’s broader “Reform and Reset Agenda,” aims to eliminate wasteful spending and improve public resource management.

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Shemima Muslim noted that funds saved from this move will be redirected toward essential social programmes and developmental initiatives, underscoring the administration’s focus on accountability and fiscal responsibility.