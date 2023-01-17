GRA chases 17 OMCs for GH¢35m debt

By Prince Antwi January 17, 2023

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has revealed that 17 Oil Marketing Companies failed to pay their rescheduled debts amounting to GH¢69 million in 2019.

The GRA says an amount of GH¢30 million has been recovered with GH¢35 million of the total debt outstanding.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, the Commissioner General of the GRA, Reverend Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu Amoah said some of the defaulting OMCs have been hauled before the court for prosecution.

Reverend Ammishaddai told the Committee that the GRA had committed some errors in its final declarations which had since been corrected to reflect the true arrears owed by the OMCs.

“At the time of reporting, we’ve recovered GH¢30 from these OMCs, and then we did some reconciliation with the auditors, and we also noticed that about GH¢2.9 million was an overstatement for Venus Oil and that also reduced the total outstanding.”

The GRA boss assured that it will use any means possible to recover every money owed to taxpayers.

“The grand total outstanding is GH¢35 million and as it stands now, eight OMCs have paid their debts in full. Others are also being chased and are caught for prosecution and others are also under investigation. We have set up a special court for defaulters to ensure that every Pesewa is recovered.”

Source: citifmonline

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