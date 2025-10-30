44 minutes ago

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has confirmed that SML Ghana Limited fully executed its contractual obligations under agreements with the Authority, rejecting widespread claims that the company was paid for “no work done.”

In an official letter dated October 14, 2025, and signed by Freeman Sarbah, Head of Legal at the GRA, the Authority said an internal review of records covering January 2019 to December 2024 verified that SML Ghana had indeed carried out its mandated services.

The review confirmed that the company delivered work related to Transaction Audit, External Price Verification, and Revenue Assurance in the Petroleum Downstream Sector, in full accordance with the terms of its contracts.

“The Authority’s records and accompanying technical documentation confirm that SML Ghana Limited undertook work related to the assigned services,” the GRA stated, adding that all relevant reports and evidence remain available for inspection.

The clarification follows months of public debate and political controversy surrounding SML’s contracts, amid allegations that the company received substantial payments without delivering value.

However, the GRA’s findings directly contradict those claims, stressing that all payments to SML were tied to verified deliverables.

According to the Authority, every disbursement made to the company during the review period was properly documented, reconciled, and approved in line with standard financial procedures.

The letter further clarified that while the Transaction Audit and External Price Verification Agreement was terminated in November 2024, SML’s Downstream Petroleum Revenue Assurance contract remained in effect until June 2025, when it was suspended pending an investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The GRA’s latest statement marks a significant development in the ongoing public discussion over the SML contracts, indicating that the company did perform its assigned duties and provided verifiable documentation throughout its engagement with the Authority.