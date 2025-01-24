27 minutes ago

Importers in Ghana can now estimate and pay customs duties online weeks before their goods arrive at the port — a major reform aimed at easing trade facilitation under the government’s new 24-hour economy agenda.

The initiative was announced by the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, who said the system allows businesses to settle import duties directly from their offices or homes without having to physically visit the port.

“Today, you can estimate the value of your duties two weeks before your goods arrive. And you can pay online from your desk or even from the comfort of your home. The only physical process left is clearance at the port,” Sarpong explained at a stakeholder briefing.

A Cornerstone of Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy Policy

The reform forms part of President John Mahama’s flagship 24-hour economy programme, which was officially launched earlier this year.

The initiative is designed to promote industrialisation, create jobs, expand domestic tax revenue, and enhance Ghana’s competitiveness as a regional trade hub.

The GRA boss stressed that his outfit is a “key constituent” in ensuring the success of this policy, given its central role in customs administration and revenue mobilisation.

Tema Port Leads the Way

Tema Port, Ghana’s busiest harbour, is already running full-scale 24-hour operations following collaboration between GRA’s Customs Division, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and other state agencies.

Previously, while customs operated around the clock, other agencies were not equipped for continuous service.

According to Sarpong, this gap has been closed through an integration of agencies onto the Customs ICUMS platform.

“We have ensured that all government institutions are now hooked and automated into the single customs window. This way, everyone operates on the same platform, which guarantees efficiency in 24-hour port clearance,” he said.

This integration means that even goods arriving at odd hours — such as 2 a.m. — can now be cleared, a significant departure from past delays.

The GRA has also held engagements with shipping lines and partner banks to ensure the new system runs smoothly.

“We already have experience with online filing and tax payments. This extension to import duties is part of that broader digitalisation agenda,” Sarpong said.

He acknowledged that there may be initial challenges but insisted the reform is already being implemented successfully.

“For any new initiative, there could be teething issues. But the 24-hour clearance system at Tema is in full operation and working,” he assured.

Background: From Customs Bottlenecks To Single Window

For years, importers in Ghana complained of cumbersome port procedures, delays in clearance, and bureaucratic bottlenecks that raised the cost of doing business.

The government’s push toward a “single window” system — where all relevant agencies operate on one platform — was meant to address these concerns.

The new online duty payment option marks a significant step in that journey, allowing businesses to plan ahead and avoid congestion at the ports.