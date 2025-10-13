2 hours ago

The Customs Preventive Unit of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), in collaboration with National Security, has uncovered a major diesel diversion syndicate attempting to evade customs taxes estimated at GH¢2.3 million.

According to intelligence reports, this illegal practice — involving the diversion of petroleum products meant for export — has been ongoing for some time, causing significant revenue losses to the state.

Over the past few months, joint operations by the GRA and National Security have led to several arrests linked to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) suspected of diverting petroleum products to avoid paying taxes.

The latest operation resulted in the interception of 10 trucks loaded with Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, totaling approximately 540,000 litres.

Speaking to journalists, Commissioner-General of the GRA, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, explained that the syndicates behind the diversion had deliberately disabled tracking devices on their trucks shortly after loading the products.

“Based on intelligence, the team followed the trucks to the port, believing the goods were meant for export. However, upon arrival, it was discovered that no vessel had been designated to receive the product,” he said.

Further investigations revealed that the tankers were diverted under the cover of darkness. Instead of completing the export process, they exited the port area around 3:00 a.m. and were later traced to the Kpone enclave, where they were swiftly intercepted by the Customs Preventive Unit and National Security operatives.

The vehicles have since been impounded in accordance with Customs law, and investigations are ongoing. Preliminary findings suggest the state would have lost about GH¢2.3 million in taxes and levies from this single illegal operation.

Mr. Sarpong disclosed that the GRA has commissioned a forensic audit into the activities of the OMCs involved. Individuals or entities found culpable of tax evasion, smuggling, or product diversion will face prosecution and sanctions.

“Under the leadership of His Excellency the President, and in line with the renewed national agenda to restore integrity to our revenue systems, the GRA remains resolute in dismantling such illegal networks that undermine national progress,” he stated.

He warned that the Authority will not tolerate any actions that defraud the state or compromise the integrity of the petroleum export regime.

Mr. Sarpong emphasized that the GRA is intensifying monitoring, enforcement, and intelligence-sharing with National Security, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), and other key agencies to ensure full compliance with Ghana’s export and tax laws.

He urged all licensed petroleum operators, depot managers, and transporters to strictly follow established export and tax procedures, warning that anyone found complicit in such schemes will face the full force of the law.

“This interception sends a strong message that the GRA is alert, vigilant, and fully committed to protecting national revenue and supporting Ghana’s economic recovery,” he added.