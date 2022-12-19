4 hours ago

The Ghana Revenue Authority has recovered in excess of $93 million and an additional GH¢421 million from multinational and local companies operating in the country through its informants’ reward scheme.

These were hitherto taxes that the State could have lost as a result of the firms’ unwillingness to pay until the intervention of these informants who used the Informant Application system to draw the attention of the Authority.

The Informant award scheme is a means of awarding individuals, entities or organizations who offer information to the GRA on persons who commit offences or companies under the tax laws of Ghana.

Acting Head of Intelligence at the Ghana Revenue Authority, Wisdom Xetor said the scheme has been helpful in retrieving monies that the state would have easily lost.

“It is a scheme that is yielding results and many are providing information that is leading to the recovery of monies that would have been lost if this avenue was not provided for them to provide information to us about impropriety relating to tax.”

Mr Xetor said the respective informants have been rewarded handsomely for their initiative.

This information is relied upon to enforce compliance with tax laws.

It is also often relied upon to determine whether a person is registered as a taxpayer, whether a taxpayer files his tax returns, or whether the correct amount of tax has been declared and paid, etc.

Source: citifmonline