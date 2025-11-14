10 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has announced that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and its Customs Division will launch a nationwide offensive against smuggling starting in 2026, aiming to protect local industries and safeguard national revenue.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Friday, November 14, Dr Forson said the coordinated effort, led primarily by the Preventive Division of Customs, reflects the government’s renewed commitment to tackling the long-standing challenge of illicit trade.

He highlighted the threat smuggling poses to the economy, noting that it erodes revenue and undermines the competitiveness of domestic businesses. “Smuggling affects the country in many ways, leading to revenue loss and other issues. We have to find a way to stop it,” he stressed.

Outlining the enforcement strategy, Dr Forson said stricter sanctions will be imposed on offenders. “The best way to deal with it is when you catch them, do not return their goods. Confiscate and sell. When they lose their capital, the information will spread, and they will stop,” he explained.

The Minister emphasized that the survival of local businesses depends on curbing the influx of illegal goods that distort market prices and weaken domestic production. “Smuggling is not allowing local businesses to survive. We have to fight smuggling,” he added.