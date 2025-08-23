18 hours ago

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has intensified enforcement on residents earning income abroad as part of its broader tax compliance agenda.

Commissioner-General Anthony Sarpong revealed that more than 1,000 letters have already been issued to Ghanaians with foreign assets and income, directing them to reconcile taxes paid overseas with their domestic obligations.

Speaking at the 2025 Annual International Tax Conference, Mr. Sarpong explained that the initiative is powered by global data-sharing systems under the Automatic Exchange of Information framework, which enables tax authorities worldwide to track cross-border financial activity.

“This is an area where we have put it in a very high gear. We have a team that is strongly working on it because we have a hub into the global network,” he said.

“Today, if you have investments, assets, and you are earning income outside Ghana, we do receive this information. We are working to ensure that if you have paid taxes abroad, we can compare it with what you ought to pay in Ghana. If there is any differential, Ghana can also claim its fair share.”

The GRA expects the enforcement to expand the country’s tax net, close longstanding compliance gaps, and strengthen revenue mobilisation efforts, particularly as the government seeks to boost non-oil revenue amid ongoing fiscal consolidation.