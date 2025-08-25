22 minutes ago

Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, has announced two major reforms set to transform Ghana’s tax system — a modified tax regime for small businesses and digital surveillance of online transactions.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express Business Edition on Thursday, August 21, Mr. Sarpong described the initiatives as “game changers” that will strengthen revenue mobilisation despite current economic pressures.

He noted that revenue performance in the first half of 2025 was hit by exchange rate fluctuations, which reduced the cedi value of duties and taxes collected in dollars.

“If duties are denominated in USD and the exchange rate drops from 15 to 10.5, that’s a 30% fall in cedi terms. Over three months, collections fall by the same margin,” he explained.

Despite the setback, he expressed optimism that imports and corporate tax flows would rebound in the second half of the year.

Mr. Sarpong said long-term gains will depend on structural reforms, with a new “modified taxation” system set to be introduced within a month.

This regime will define minimum base taxes for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“For example, if a business has an annual turnover of GH¢200,000, we are saying just pay 3% of that — around GH¢3,000 to GH¢5,000 for the entire year. That’s all a small or medium enterprise has to pay,” he explained.

A dedicated mobile app will also be launched to simplify registration and payment, allowing MSMEs to comply without disrupting operations.

According to him, Ghana has over five million small businesses, and bringing just two million of them into the tax net could generate about GH¢10 billion, translating into GH¢1 billion annually with potential for growth.

The GRA boss further disclosed plans for a nationwide tax education campaign to deepen awareness of civic responsibility.

“Many Ghanaians still do not fully understand their duty to contribute part of their income. Starting next month, we will launch a continuous nationwide campaign with other stakeholders,” he said.

On the technology front, Mr. Sarpong stressed that Ghana’s growing digital economy cannot remain outside the tax net.

“Today, many young people do business online, use services like Uber or Bolt, and make purchases electronically. This is the future of taxation,” he noted.

To that end, the GRA will, before the end of the year, introduce digital tools to monitor online transactions at the point of payment.

“We are introducing technology to give us visibility of online transactions. We will be able to see the value of these payments and identify the tax component instantly. This will be a game changer for both local and foreign businesses operating in Ghana,” he said.