Gospel musician Grace Ashley has opened up about a painful encounter with former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, which she says diminished her enthusiasm for supporting Ghana’s senior national football team.

Renowned for her powerful voice and passionate anthems that have energized fans during Black Stars match days, Grace Ashley has long been one of the most recognizable musical figures associated with Ghanaian football.

However, her once-vibrant support has waned in recent years — a change she attributes to a deeply disheartening exchange with Appiah.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on October 6, 2025, the gospel star recalled the incident that left her feeling unappreciated despite her years of dedicated support for the team.

“On our way, Stephen Appiah was part of our team, but we didn’t know. We found out when we got to the airport. One man told him to support me for my efforts for the Black Stars because, through me, Ghanaians are supporting football,” she recounted. “What Stephen told him was that I am working for the state; therefore, if I think the state is not supporting me, I should stop.”

“I was very sad when he said that. Since then, the man hasn’t supported the Black Stars again. You see how sad it is,” she added emotionally.

Grace Ashley said Appiah’s comments not only hurt her deeply but also discouraged another member of the Black Stars supporters’ group, who stopped backing the team after the incident.Her revelation has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users sympathizing with the gospel artist, while others defended the former national team captain.

Grace Ashley remains one of Ghana’s most celebrated gospel musicians, widely admired for her songs that inspire patriotism and faith — including several tracks dedicated to motivating the Black Stars during international tournaments.