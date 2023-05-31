13 hours ago

Education and careers consultancy, Graduate Guidance Group, is set to organize a networking and training event dubbed; “Ghanaian Talent, UK Educated” for Ghanaians who received their tertiary education in the United Kingdom.

The event is open to all UK alumni in Ghana who are interested in personal development and future career possibilities.

The Ghanaian Talent, UK Educated event will take place at the British Council on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with alumni able to stop by throughout the day for interactions with employers at the career fair. Guest speakers will equally take alumni present through a number of topics; Advance your career – tips for personal branding, Advance your career – strategy and negotiation tips, Sector advice – using research skills for a career in the development sector and Sector advice – trends in different sectors.

This one-of-a-kind networking event has the British Council, Ghana as its official event partner with Loughborough University, Nottingham Trent University, University of Portsmouth, University of York, Robert Gordon University, and University of Wolverhampton as university partners.

Emma Tarrant Tayou, Founder – Graduate Guidance Group described the event as free for all UK alumni with the availability of job opportunities. According to her, some employers are currently recruiting, with others planning to advertise some positions in 3–6 months, and is confident most alumni will secure job opportunities after the career fair.

Sharing insights into reasons behind the event, Emma Tarrant Tayou said, “Students invest in their education by studying in some of the best universities in the world by going to the UK. The universities are known for their quality of teaching but also for their amazing careers support to both current students and alumni.”

She described the event as an extension of the career support universities offer, and also part of the ongoing support the British Council offers to all UK alumni wherever they may be in the world.

President of the Chevening Scholars Alumni Association, Ebenezer Amankwah who is enthusiastic about the career fair had this to say;

“Getting swiftly integrated into the corporate world in Ghana after a year away in the UK, still remains an existential problem for many scholars. A platform like this is definitely an open door to address such a concern. Additionally, it is also an avenue for the alumni to harness ideas and formulate strategies that will produce a meaningful impact in the country.”

Aside from the networking opportunities, alumni will also enjoy free headshots to update their LinkedIn and social media profiles.

Source: citifmonline