7 hours ago

Eighteen participants of Regional Maritime University’s (RMU) Maritime Affairs and Security Course have successfully completed their study after a closing ceremony was held for them at the University’s campus at Nungua.

The six weeks intensive course is aimed at building the capacity and competencies of staff and personnel of maritime focus agencies and institutions across the West African Sub Region in combating maritime crimes, specifically in the Gulf of Guinea.

Underscoring the need for such a course to improve the economy of countries in the West African Sub Region, the Vice Chancellor of RMU, Dr. Jethro W. Brooks in his keynote address said “maintaining a vibrant national economy requires attention to the maritime sector economy, as even landlocked states depend on the maritime access of their neighbours for their own import and exports as well general economic well-being. Additionally, multiple elements of the Gulf of Guinea states economy are largely influenced by developments in the maritime sector. Thus, a safe and secure maritime environment is vital to the health of the overall economy of each state, the region, and the African continent.”

The Vice Chancellor also enumerated a number of challenges confronting maritime security in the region which include “maritime piracy, kidnappings of the crew for ransom, illegal fishing, illicit trade, and smuggling” which he intimated that it will require “well-trained professionals backed by necessary resources and legal frameworks to ensure these criminals are brought to justice to serve as deterrence.”

Dr. Brooks further urged the cohorts to make “use of the knowledge, experience and the associated network you have gained to make a difference wherever you would find yourself.”

On his part the project coordinator for the Support to West Africa Integrated Maritime Security (SWAIMS) programme, Ing Augustus Addy-Lamptey said “the decline in piracy is partly attributable to the increased cooperation, collaboration and coordination among Gulf of Guinea states, capacity building of maritime professionals, support from international partners and the various initiatives that have been launched over the years to combat maritime crimes.”

Source: citifmonline