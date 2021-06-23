1 hour ago

A grandmother who allegedly uses her 7-year-old granddaughter as a sex slave, has been arrested alongside a man who allegedly sexually abused the minor.

Recounting the sad experience when questioned by a member of a vigilante group in Ogbaku community of Imo state, the little girl accused the man who identified himself simply as Miracle of “using her” each time she visits his shop. She went on to give graphic description of what he does each time she visits.

The little girl disclosed that she stays with her grandmother because her mother lives in Lagos.

The minor alleged that her grandmother collects between N1000-1500 from men to sleep with her.