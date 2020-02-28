11 minutes ago

Kpando MP, Della Sowah has demanded the court to grant coup suspect, Frederick Mac-Palm bail “as a matter of urgency.”

Sowah’s call follows what she says are petitions and cries by family, friends and other persons who depend on the benevolence of the medical practitioner.

These petitions, the MP, who represents Dr Mac-Palm, says have inundated her office since he was picked up by security operatives in September 2019 and has since been held without bail despite repeated appeals in court.

The country was thrown into shock when the government released a statement announcing the arrest of the so-called coup plotters.

The arrest of the initial three persons, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said, was “to neutralise an elaborate plot targeted at the Presidency, and with the ultimate aim of destabilising the country.”

Ten persons have since been arrested, with senior police officer, ACP Benjamin Agordzo being the only one granted bail after a lot back and forth.

Commenting on this, Sowah says the continued detention of Dr Mac-Palm is “clear infringement on his constitutionally guaranteed human rights.”

“The already protracted delay in investigating the case and the unwillingness of the state to grant some of the accused person bails is seriously affecting a lot of people,” she wrote.

“I am through this medium calling on the Attorney General and the Chief Justice to as a matter of urgency grant Dr Frederick Mac-Palm bail. Indeed, Dr Mac-Palm who I am very certain will be exonerated, will continue to make himself available for investigations and for trial in court.”

Ten people, including security personnel, are currently standing trial for the allegations levelled by the government.

Read the Parliamentarian’s statement below

RELEASE DR. FREDERICK YAO MAC-PALM

I, Hon. Della Sowah, the MP for Kpando and the elected Representative of Dr Frederick Mac-Palm (also known in Kpando as Fo Yao), I am compelled to release this statement because my office has been inundated with petitions and cries by family members, including his aged mother Madam Adjo Bulla, his friends and the many dependants of the benevolent medical practitioner in Kpando since his arrest and unlawful detention 6 months ago.

The facts are that on Friday 20th September 2019, a team of government security operatives carried out an operation in Accra which led to the arrest of Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Medical Director of the Citadel Hospital and others for allegedly plotting to overthrow the President Akufo Addo government. The following Sunday, the 22nd of September, I was at the Citadel Hospital.

A large contingent of officers with dogs and equipment came to conduct a search on the premises. With the reputation of the security agencies in Ghana, one would have thought that they were going to do a quick job.



Sadly after six months, according to the security agencies, investigations are still allegedly ongoing and Dr Mac Palm is still being held in police custody very much in contravention of the relevant laws in this country.

It would be recalled that a senior Police Officer ACP Benjamin Agordzo, who was also being held by the police in connection with the same case was recently released on bail, yet Dr Mac-Palm is still being detained.

Unfortunately, the very courts that distilled the law on bail for suspects and accused persons have continued to deny Dr Mac Palm his bail; a clear infringement on his constitutionally guaranteed human rights.

The already protracted delay in investigating the case and the unwillingness of the state to grant some of the accused person bails is seriously affecting a lot of people.

Under these circumstances, therefore, I am through this medium calling on the Attorney General and the Chief Justice to as a matter of urgency grant Dr Frederick Mac-Palm bail. Indeed, Dr Mac-Palm who I am very certain will be exonerated, will continue to make himself available for investigations and for trial in court.

I wish to emphasise that I am not against the decision by the government to prosecute people who fall foul of the laws, however, as per our laws, suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction. What I am calling for is to curtail the abuse of the Fundamental Right to a bail of Dr Fo Yao Mac-Palm and others.

Let us be guided that, when the 1992 Constitution demands the rule of law, it means the rule of law in all matters and not to some minus others.

SIGNED:

Della Sowah

MP, Kpando Source: myjoyonline.com