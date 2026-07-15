GRDA CEO defends freight-first strategy, says cargo services will sustain Ghana’s railway sector

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA), Dr Frederick Appoh, has clarified that he is not downplaying the importance of passenger rail services, insisting that freight operations must be prioritised to make Ghana’s railway sector financially sustainable.

Speaking in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Dr Appoh explained that while passenger transport remains essential, it is freight operations—particularly along the Western Railway Line—that will generate the revenue needed to sustain the industry.

He noted that passenger rail services are heavily subsidised and rarely generate enough income to cover their operating costs.

“I have not said anywhere that passenger service is not important. It is important. However, the government is supposed to provide the funds needed to run it. The fuel cost alone is expensive. At the moment, passenger services provide convenience to passengers and do not make profits,” he said.

Dr Appoh stated that the introduction of freight services on the Tema–Mpakadan railway corridor, supported by the acquisition of new locomotives, marks a significant step towards building a self-sustaining railway system.

According to him, the government has spent GH¢28 million operating the Tema–Mpakadan passenger service since October 2025, but the line has generated only GH¢1.2 million in revenue.

He explained that the income earned is insufficient to cover key operational expenses such as fuel and staff salaries, reinforcing the need to shift focus towards cargo transportation.

Dr Appoh expressed confidence that container haulage services will transform the financial fortunes of the railway sector, estimating that the authority could generate about GH¢15,000 daily once freight operations become fully operational.

He disclosed that the locomotives acquired by the government cost GH¢37.6 million and projected that revenue from freight services would recover the investment within two years while generating additional funds to expand the railway fleet.

The GRDA CEO also appealed to Ghanaians to support the initiative, stressing that container transport offers a strong return on investment and will strengthen the long-term viability of the railway sector.

As part of the rollout, the authority will initially deploy two locomotives and 20 wagons to transport up to 300 containers daily. The operation is expected to expand to 600 containers per day as demand grows.

To support the increased cargo volumes, Dr Appoh revealed that the authority plans to introduce a 24-hour operational system by August. The transition will begin with a two-shift schedule before moving to a full three-shift operation once daily container traffic reaches the 600-container target.