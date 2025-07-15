58 minutes ago

The Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) has announced a sector-wide audit of all railway land and asset leases issued up to 2023. The review, scheduled to begin on Monday, July 22, 2025, aims to streamline and sanitize land use within the railway sector.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, July 15, the GRDA called on all individuals and organisations currently occupying railway lands or assets—whether through the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) or the Authority itself—to participate fully in the review process.

Failure to comply, the Authority warned, could lead to forfeiture of the leased properties.

“All persons occupying any railway land or property must report to the GRDA office at Roman Ridge with supporting documentation,” the statement stressed.

Required documents include:



Valid lease agreements (from GRCL or GRDA)



Proof of payments or rent receipts



A valid form of identification

The Authority emphasized that this initiative is a necessary measure to enhance transparency, accountability, and proper asset management across Ghana’s railway infrastructure.

"Any individual or entity that fails to comply risks losing their right to occupy railway property," the GRDA cautioned.

This move marks a significant step in ongoing efforts to reclaim misused railway assets and ensure they are used in alignment with national development priorities.