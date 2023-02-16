3 hours ago

Accra Great Olympics have swiftly appointed Bismark Kobby Mensah as their new head coach barely 24 hours after sacking Yaw Preko.

Yaw Preko was shown the exit on Wednesday 15th February 2023 after the club's defeat to Nsoatreman FC last weekend in the league.

He lasted barely five months in charge of the club as he was sacked for their indifferent form this season.

The young gaffer has signed an 18-month contract with Great Olympics but will be in charge until the remainder of the season before the one-year contract will be activated upon satisfactory performance.

He had been without a job since leaving his role as the head coach of Karela United before the start of the CHAN tournament in Algeria

Kobby Mensah joined Karela United last season and helped them finish fourth in the 2021/2022 season which earned him a role as second deputy coach with the Black Galaxies.

The new Great Olympics coach was at some point linked to the Dreams FC coaching role.

The ambitious club has just a win from their last four matches and currently occupies 10th place on the league table with 23 points after seventeen games.