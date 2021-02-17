4 hours ago

Accra Hearts Of Oak's chances of hiring the services of Coach Yaw Preko has been blocked as Great Olympics officially reappointe the former National star as the assistant coach of the wonder club.

It comes just few days after completing a short service to the Wonder club where he led the team to defeat Accra Hearts of Oak in their GPL encounter.

He was then their stopgap head coach when Annor Walker, was on sick bed but will now be in the assistant role.

Preko was recently linked to the vacant Hearts of oak job following the exit of Serbian Kosta Papic.

But a communique from the GFA on Wednesday indicates the Wondere club has brought back Preko to their camp.

Yaw Preko was the assistant coach for he national U-20 team from December 2012 to July 2013.

In October 2015, he became the assistant manager under Kenichi Yatsuhashi at Accra Hearts of Oak.

On 30th October 2016, he was appointed caretaker manager replacing Sergio Traguil again at Hearts of Oak. However, the club decided to appoint a new manager at the end of October 2018 and two weeks later, he was reunited with Kenichi Yatsuhashi at Nigerian club Ifeanyi Ubah still as assistant manager.

Yatsuhashi was sacked on 12 December 2016 and once again, Preko took over as a caretaker manager and later permanent manager.

In January 2018, he was appointed assistant manager for Ghana's U17 national team.

In April 2019, he was appointed assistant manager of Ghanaian club Kings Palace FC, again under Kenichi Yatsuhashi.

In June 2019, he was appointed manager of Ghana's U20 national team.