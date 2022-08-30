1 hour ago

Accra Great Olympics won the 2022 GHALCA G6 tournament on Monday, 29th August 2022 after a 2-0 win over Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Wonder club was coached by former Ghana star Yaw Preko as they won their first silverware in a long while.

Bechem United struggled to deal with the intensity of Bechem United as they dominated the game from start to finish.

Great Olympics opened the scores from a setpiece as Abdul Razak Yusif turned home a perfectly taken corner kick from close range to give the capital-based club the lead.

Bechem United was reduced to a man down as captain Kofi Agbesimah was shown a straight red card for a handball incident.

In fairness, the ball struck his foot before it cannoned off his hand but referee Patrick Papala pointed to the spot in favour of the Great Olympics.

Adrian Adjetey accepted the responsibility and scored to give his side a comfortable 2-0 lead in the game.

Great Olympics had two goals disallowed for offside before Cephas Mantey wasted a glorious chance that could have reduced the deficit for Bechem United in the 79th minute.

Bechem United with 10 men struggled to create any breakthrough as Olympics won the pre-season tournament.