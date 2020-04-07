1 hour ago

It appeared at some point Great Olympics were building a team full of veterans or 'council of elders' as some may refer to them.

The team signed a lot of old players who were seeking a way to relaunch their stalling careers or players who embarked on failed foreign sojourns.

That experiment did not work so the Greater Accra based club have shown four players the exit and it includes former premier league goal king Emmanuel Clottey, former Aduana stalwart Godfred Saka.

The rest are former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak players Ernest Sowah and Ashitey Ollenu.

Great Olympics arrived at this decision due to the non performance of these players since they were registered by the club according local media reports

These players were signed with the intention that they will help them survive in the Ghana Premier League but after 15 matches the wonder club are languishing in the relegation places.

Olympics have decided to cut loose some deadwood in order to boost their squad with some young energetic players.