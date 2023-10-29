Great Olympics secured a victory against Premier League newcomers Nations FC in their match-day 7 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The home side claimed the win with a late penalty kick.
Great Olympics started the game on the front foot, probing for an elusive opener, but Nations FC held firm.
The first half ended without a goal, and the contest at times appeared uneventful.
The match remained goalless until the 89th minute when Great Olympics substitute Solomon Twene converted a penalty to score the only goal of the game.
Nations FC had their opportunities, but they failed to capitalize on them.
The Abrankese-based side has lost all four of their away games, while Great Olympics is comfortably positioned at the top of the league with 12 points.
