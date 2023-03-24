4 hours ago

Great Olympics will face off with Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday after losing their week 21 fixture against Medeama SC at the Akoon Park. Great Olympics have won once in their last seven games whiles Legon Cities have also won once in their last 6 fixtures.

The first leg encounter ended 2-0 against Great Olympics with Michel Otou and Sulemana Mohammed getting on the score sheet at the El Wak Stadium. Great Olympics sit 13th with 27 points with one win, three losses and one draw in their last five matches as they continue to struggle for breath under new coach Bismark Kobby Mensah.

On the other hand, Legon Cities have 26 points with one point separating them from Great Olympics and sit in 14th place.

The Dade boys will rely on Christopher Nettey, Razak Kasim, Jindo Morishita, Solomon Adomako and Isaac Mensah whiles Legon Cities boasts of Michel Otou, Alex Aso, Amos Frimpong, Osman Amadu and Michel Ampadu.

The game which is scheduled for 3pm kick off will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

In other matches - Berekum Chelsea will face Tamale City at the Golden City Park on Sunday. Their first leg ended 2-2 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Friday on November 11, 2022.

Berekum Chelsea are in 8th place with 32 points and have managed three wins, one draw and one loss in their last five matches. Tamale City have managed two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five matches and sit 17th with 24 points.

Dreams FC will battle Nsoatreman FC at the Theatre of Dreams - Dawu. Dreams FC are winless in their last four games and will be hoping to pick all the points’ whiles Nsoatreman United aim for their second win on the spin after beating Accra Lions 3-0 at home.

The still believe side are 12th in the table with 27 points whiles Nsoatreman FC sit in 10th place with 30 points and sit 10th place with only two points separating them.

In Bibiani, Gold Stars will aim for the points against FC Samartex after drawing 0-0 against King Faisal on Matchday 22. The Miners who have bagged 32 points are 7th in the League log despite going three games without a win.

Also on Sunday, League Leaders Aduana FC face Real Tamale United at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.