1 hour ago

Accra Great Olympics face Bechem United at the Accra Sports stadium as the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season gets underway on Saturday. The match will be a repeat of the Ghalca G6 final that swung in favour of Great Olympics.

The Dade Boys have lost experienced midfielder James Akaminko but have adequately replaced him with former Ghanaian International Emmanuel Agyemang Badu. Badu who previously featured for Berekum Arsenal and Asante Kotoko in the topflight is back home after spending twelve years abroad where he featured for clubs in Italy, Spain, Turkey and China.

The 32-year was very instrumental during their recent success in the Ghalca Top 6 competition as they beat Bechem United 2-0 in the final to win the off season tournament. Goals from Adrian Adjetey and Abdul Yusif Razak earned the “Dade” boys the bragging rights at the Accra Sports stadium.

Great Olympics will for the first time in two seasons begin the season without Annor Walker following the latter’s move to newly promoted side Samartex 1996 FC.

In his stead, former Ghana winger Yaw Preko has been hired to lead them in the 2022/23 season beginning from Saturday. Razak Kasim, Rodney Appiah, Abdul Bashiru, Amos Acheampong, Maxwell Abbey Quaye, Ebenezer Sekyere and Jamal Deen Haruna are some of the notable names to look ahead to this season as the aforementioned players distinguished themselves in the course of last season.

Bechem United finished in third place last season with only Champions Asante Kotoko SC and Medeama SC accumulated more points than them.

The Hunters were one of the standout teams in the League with Augustine Okrah, Clinton Duodu, Kofi Agbesimeh, Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Emmanuel Avornyo and Abdullahi Idrissu. Goalkeeper Idrissu recorded 18 clean sheets last season and made it to the Black Galaxies team that beat Nigeria to qualify for the CHAN qualifiers.

They have beefed up their squad with the acquisition of Franck Priso – a forward from Cameroon and Tenlep Yapy Gabriel, another Cameroonian who plays in midfield. Also in the squad is Andy Kumi Francis who joined from Asante Kotoko SC as a free agent having joined from Unistar Academy in 2021.

Accra Great Olympics will aim to begin the season on a sound note as Bechem United seek for revenge after falling to the Dade Boys in the G6 final.

The match is scheduled for 3pm kick off at the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday, September 10, 2022.