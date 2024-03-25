12 minutes ago

Accra Great Olympics delivered a stunning performance as they dominated Aduana FC in a thrilling six-goal encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium. The Dade Boys secured a 4-2 victory, marking their first win in four league games.

Great Olympics wasted no time asserting their dominance, netting three goals within 35 minutes.

Isaac Mensah opened the scoring in the 19th minute, followed by a brace from Albert Amoah in the 28th and 35th minutes respectively.

Despite a late first-half response from Zakaria Mumuni, who found the net for Aduana FC, Great Olympics maintained their momentum.

Albert Amoah completed his hat-trick in the 72nd minute, extending his team's lead and seemingly securing the victory.

Although Zakaria Mumuni added another goal for Aduana FC in the 83rd minute, it wasn't enough to mount a comeback, and Great Olympics emerged victorious with a 4-2 scoreline.

With this result, Accra Great Olympics climb to the 10th position in the league table, boasting 31 points.

Meanwhile, Aduana FC finds themselves trailing behind Nations FC and league leaders FC Samartex 1996, highlighting the significance of Great Olympics' impressive performance.