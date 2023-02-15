1 hour ago

Accra Great Olympics have parted ways with their head coach Yaw Preko ahead of the start of the second round of the betpawa Premier League due to poor performance.

Yaw Preko was appointed as a replacement for Annor Walker who left the capital-based club for Samartex FC but lasted only five months in charge at the club.

The ambitious club has just a win from their last four matches and currently occupies 10th place on the league table with 23 points after seventeen games.

His sacking stems from their 2-1 defeat against Nsoatreman FC over the weekend which forced the hands of the club's hierarchy to act.

Isaac Armah and former Black Stars goalie, Richard Kingson have been handed the coaching role at the club in the interim as they prepare for their next game against Bechem United.

Yaw Preko has been in charge of Great Olympics on several occasions as an assistant coach among several other roles in the past.