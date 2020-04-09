55 minutes ago

There seems to be a tsunami currently underway within the playing squad of Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics.

Great Olympics have embarked on a massive house cleaning exercise that is supposed to clear the deadwood within the squad and replace them with better, quality players who will help the club survive relegation.

The club is set to dispose off thirteen players as they have placed them on a transfer list while looking to re-enforce the squad with ten new players per the General Manager of the club Oluboi Commodore.

Olympics like most other clubs are re-enforcing their squad with players they think can help them club up the league log or beat relegation but in the case of Olympics its the later.

The club currently lie 10th on the league log with three of those points won in the boardroom from a protest with just five points above the drop zone.

Ghana's ultimate yo-yo club have struggled badly in the first round having one of the leaky defence in the league.

General Manager of the club told Angel Fm in an interview about their transfer direction.

"A lot of players have been given shown the exit, we are also bringing in a lot of players," he said. "We have scouted some very good players, not pplayers that will come to justify their inclusion. Some are from WAFA," he added.

"For the players put on transfer we have already told them and with time we will list their names. They are 13 players," he continued. "And the players coming in are ten players."

The club is believed to be disbanding the 'council of elders' they brought by letting go of most of the veterans they brought in.