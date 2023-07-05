53 minutes ago

Emmanuel Saint Osei, the Communications Director for Accra Great Olympics, has expressed his disappointment and criticized the poor performance of the Black Meteors at the ongoing U-23 AFCON in Morocco.

The team's failure to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament, marked by a 1-1 draw against Guinea and a humiliating 5-1 defeat against the host nation, Morocco, has resulted in Ghana's Olympic team missing out on the opportunity to compete at the Paris Olympic Games next year.

In light of this setback, Saint Osei expressed his confidence that his club, Great Olympics, would have performed much better than the Meteors in the AFCON tournament.

He further voiced his dissatisfaction with the overall performance of the various national teams in recent months.

"Seriously, my club Great Olympics wouldn't have been humiliated like this, I am telling you," he told Citi Sports.

"The errors that were made were not supposed to happen with this particular team. It is very sad."