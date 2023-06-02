35 minutes ago

Great Somas Academy, based in Dansoman, emerged as champions of the 2023 Baby Jet U-16 African football tournament with a 1-0 victory over Young Generation Academy in the final held at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The decisive goal came in the second half, courtesy of Samuel Anim Addo, propelling Great Somas Academy to a triumphant win over Young Generation Academy from Sunyani.

The impressive performance secured them the prestigious trophy on Tuesday.

The Baby Jet U-16 African football tournament is an annual soccer competition organized by Ghanaian legendary striker Asamoah Gyan.

Its primary aim is to discover and nurture young talents, providing them with opportunities to fulfill their potential. This ye

ar's edition, hosted in the Central Region, featured thirty-two teams from various African countries, granting the young players a platform to showcase their skills before international scouts and potentially secure professional contracts.

The tournament drew luminaries from the football world, including renowned coaches, scouts, and former players such as John Paintsil, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Odartey Lamptey, and Kuuku Dadzie.

Their presence added to the excitement and further elevated the significance of the event held in Cape Coast.

In the third-place playoff, Ken Hammer SC emerged victorious over Taking Over Stars, securing the third-place spot in the 2023 Baby Jet U-16 African football tournament.

As part of Asamoah Gyan's initiative to unearth talents in Ghana, this tournament serves as a stepping stone for young players, providing them with invaluable exposure and opportunities for growth in their football careers.