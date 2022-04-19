4 hours ago

A delegation from the Greater Accra Region of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pledged to increase the party’s seats in Parliament to 25 in the 2024 elections.

The NDC won 20 of the 34 parliamentary seats in the Greater Accra Region in the 2020 general election, and according to the delegation, its target for 2024 was to win a minimum of 25 parliamentary seats and the presidential votes.

A statement issued from the office of former President John Dramani Mahama said the delegation made the pledge when they called on him.

It said the delegation was made up of the regional executive, council of elders and Members of Parliament from the region.

It said the stakeholders were in the office of the former leader of the party to discuss “pertinent issues and also to bring to the fore some matters that are a challenge to the party in the region”.

Issues

The statement said among the issues discussed was increased funding because the region was the most populous with 20 per cent of the total national votes, improving relations among the various stakeholders and also with the office of the former President.

It said the delegation also discussed the need to ensure that preparations for all operational activities including selection, training and equipping for election-day activities were concluded early.

It said former President Mahama thanked the delegation for the visit and the discussions, recognising that the Greater Accra Region performed very well in the last election.

It said he reminded the delegation that because the NDC was in opposition, access to funding and logistics going into the 2024 elections would not be easy, but said the region would nonetheless be given extra consideration.