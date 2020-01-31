26 minutes ago

The Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association (GAPFA) has held a dinner dance in honour its members at in Accra over the weekend.

The day saw some members of the Association being awarded for their exemplary service and hard work in the past years.

The annual event, according to management is to commend members, suppliers and all stakeholders for their support and effort towards the success of Association in 2019.

Michael Nyarko Ampem, president of GAPFA, explained that even though last year was an extraordinary year for members it came with its own challenges.

“The second half of last year saw a significant fall in the price of maize, thanks to the government’s Planting for Food and Job (PFJ) programme.

“On the other hand, there was an acute shortage of critical raw materials which compelled the Association to sell at a loss on certain occasions in order to support its members,” he noted.

Despite the challenges recorded, GAPFA closed 2019 with a monumental production of almost 600,000 bags of poultry feed which translated into about 27,000 metric tonnes.

Dr Hayford Asiedu Baah, Director of Veterinary Services Department at the Agric Ministry, who was the guest of honour, disclosed that government will from this year, embark on the Broiler Revitalization Project.

About 20 million day-old-chicks would be produced each year for supply to poultry farmers.

He said the initiative is meant to drastically reduce the importation of poultry, particularly, chicken products onto the Ghanaian market, while empowering local poultry farmers.

Dr Baah, however, assured GAPFA that government is doing all it can to provide the right environment in order to make poultry farming more lucrative and viable.

GAPFA was established in 1978 and till date, it is the only poultry farmer association with its own feed mill. The Association has a membership of about 700 members.

