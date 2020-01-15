1 hour ago

The Greater Accra Regional Football Association Capo Mr. Samuel Aboabire has called on the newly appointed Vice President of Sahel sporting club and the owner Of Afro-Arab group of companies Alhaji Salamu Amadu at the Afro-Arab group office in komelemle.

Mr. Samuel Aboabire, affectionately called Katar, used the opportunity to congratulate Alhaji Salamu on his appointment as the Vice President of Nigerien top-flight Sahel sporting club and also inspected the Afro-Arab Arena, a multi purpose sports complex built by the Afro-Arab capo.

Alhaji Salamu's love for football is unflinching, he owns spartan football club and soccer time Africa, a football Agency and now Vice President Of Sahel sporting club in Niger.

Chairman of the GRFA in his remarks said Alhaji Salamu Amadu is visionary and a great asset to mother Ghana and the African continent at large.