The Greater Accra Regional Football Association(GARFA) has presented first aid kits to the women division one teams.

The women's league which will commence this week has seen all the teams gearing up for the upcoming season.

The Chairman of Greater Accra Regional Football Association Mr Samuel Aboabire presenting the items also assured the teams that the Association will also provide some incentives for them to propagate womens football in the region.

"As we are all aware the womens division one league will kick off this week and I want to assure all the stakeholders in the womens football that the mileage giving to the mens football the something will be done for the womens football".

According to Mr Aboabire the presentation was to assist the teams medically

" The Association supported them with the items to enable equip them during the season; he added