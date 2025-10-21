4 hours ago

The Secretary of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA), Samuel Amegayibor, has criticised cement manufacturers in Ghana for refusing to reduce prices despite the sustained appreciation of the cedi since mid-2025.

He said the continued high cost of cement is putting immense pressure on developers and prospective homeowners, as the cost of construction remains stubbornly high even with the improved exchange rate.

Speaking to the Business and Financial Times (B&FT), Amegayibor accused producers of “greed” and unfair pricing practices, arguing that their operations are heavily indexed to the US dollar and should reflect recent exchange rate gains.

“Let’s say a real estate developer priced a property at US$100,000 when the dollar was around GH¢16 or GH¢17. Today, with the rate around GH¢12, the local equivalent is far lower—yet cement and other key building materials remain as expensive as before,” he explained.

According to him, these inflated prices are passed on to consumers, worsening the housing crisis and pushing rent prices to record highs. “I spoke to one developer who said this year has been extremely slow for them,” he added, stressing that the situation is deterring potential homeowners.

Amegayibor urged cement producers to be “fair and sincere,” reminding them that developers accepted price increases when the cedi was weak. “Now that the economy is improving, we expect them to do the right thing,” he said.

Attempts to reach Dr. George Dawson-Amoah, President of the Cement Manufacturers Association of Ghana (CMAG), for comment were unsuccessful.

Despite the cedi’s appreciation—now trading around GH¢11.71 to US$1 after strengthening by roughly 21 percent year-to-date—cement prices remain unchanged. Retail prices for a 42.5R bag stand at GH¢118–GH¢120 for Ghacem, GH¢110 for Dangote and Supacem, and GH¢100 for CIMAF and Empire.

Checks reveal that cement prices in Ghana have never been adjusted downward, even though the commodity is highly sensitive to exchange rate movements and typically increases when the cedi weakens. Manufacturers have often cited the high cost of importing clinker as the main reason for price hikes.

The price of a 42.5R bag has risen steadily from GH¢8.50 in 2008 to around GH¢20 in 2013, and between GH¢110 and GH¢118 by mid-2024 following a sharp depreciation of the cedi. Prices were further raised by GH¢9 per bag in March 2025 due to higher port tariffs.

To promote transparency, government passed Legislative Instrument (L.I. 2480) in November 2023 to regulate cement pricing and require manufacturers to disclose ex-factory prices. The move was aimed at curbing arbitrary and excessive pricing.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s two largest producers—Ghacem and Supacem—have both adopted Limestone Calcined Clay Cement (LC3) technology, which substitutes imported clinker with locally sourced materials to lower production costs. However, the adoption has yet to yield any price reductions.

Industry observers also point to potential monopoly concerns, as Heidelberg Materials, which owns 93.1 percent of Ghacem, also holds a 50 percent stake in Continental Blue Investment (CBI), producers of Supacem. The 2022 acquisition has raised fears that market dominance may be undermining competition and price fairness.

Ghana’s housing deficit currently stands at around 2 million units, the highest in West Africa. The high cost of building materials—particularly cement—continues to widen this gap, fueling the growth of informal settlements and wooden slums in major urban centres.

Data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) shows that as of 2023, there were 11,984 uncompleted buildings at lintel level, 21,571 at roofing level, 104,632 partially roofed, and 710,649 roofed but uncompleted structures nationwide.

Amegayibor warned that if cement prices remain high, construction timelines will lengthen, project costs will escalate, and the number of completed housing units will decline—further aggravating the country’s housing crisis.

He concluded by reiterating his call for fairness in pricing: “When times were tough, we stood with the manufacturers. Now that the economy is improving, we expect them to stand with us—and with Ghanaians.”