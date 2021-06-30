1 hour ago

Telecommunications Giant, Vodafone Ghana, has crowned Ghanaian songwriter and musician, Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata as the winner of the ‘Vodafone Green Award’ at the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) held on Saturday, 26th June 2021.

The ‘Vodafone Green Award’ was introduced by Vodafone Ghana to acknowledge and support musicians who use their crafts to drive environmental awareness and sustainability of the planet.

The highlife artist who received a recognition plaque during the VGMA on Saturday has also received Ghs10,000 for winning the Vodafone Green Award with his song dubbed, ‘Illegal Fishing [Closed Season]’.

The song was produced in collaboration with the Ministry of Fisheries and the Ghana Sustainable Fisheries Management Project to help increase awareness on marine littering and expose wrongful practices in the fishing industry.

Presenting the award at the just ended VGMA, Director of Legal and External Affairs at Vodafone, Geta Striggner-Quartey called for a joint effort to preserve the environment.

In a brief remark during the VGMA, Geta said: “Imagine a world without clean lakes, rivers and oceans. Can we survive? It is our collective responsibility to nourish our planet and keep it safe for the future. At Vodafone, we have chosen to embark on a journey to save the planet but we cannot do it alone, we need each and everybody to support this crusade. We believe that together, we can make the desired impact”.

The 22nd Edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Ghana’s most anticipated music event and biggest festival, was held over the weekend at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Source: peacefmonline.com