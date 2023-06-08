1 hour ago

To mark World Environment Day 2023, the Green Republic Project (TGRP), a youth-driven grassroots climate action organization, and Pernod Ricard Ghana, a distributor of premium spirits and wine brands, have collaborated to plant 1,500 trees in Moree, located in the Central Region.

This initiative served as the launch of a joint effort aimed at planting 10,000 trees in selected regions of Ghana.

The event was attended by the chiefs and residents of Moree, led by Nana Obokese Ampah, the Chief of Moree, along with his sub-chiefs, senior officials from Pernod Ricard Ghana, including the Country Manager, opinion leaders, representatives of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, and the media.

During the event, Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa, the convener for the Green Republic Project, emphasized the importance of Ghanaians taking environmental sustainability seriously and urged them to contribute towards addressing the numerous challenges facing humanity.

He commended Pernod Ricard Ghana’s commitment to planting 10,000 trees, highlighting its positive impact on the overall ecosystem and its contribution to national and global efforts in the fight against climate change and global warming as part of the company’s corporate social investment.

The convener for the Green Republic Project further called on all Ghanaians to actively participate in Green Ghana Day on June 9th, a significant initiative by the State aimed at reforesting Ghana.

Ms. Eunice Osei-Tutu, the Communications Manager of Pernod Ricard Ghana, urged Ghanaians to be mindful of their actions and refrain from practices that harm the environment, specifically emphasizing the detrimental effects of indiscriminate logging and massive deforestation, which contribute to climate change and global warming.

Nana Obokese Ampah, the Chief of Moree, expressed his appreciation to the Green Republic and Pernod Ricard Ghana for selecting the historical fishing town of Moree as the first beneficiary of the tree planting initiative.

He called upon other organizations to follow Pernod Ricard’s example and collaborate with the Green Republic to address climate change and other environmental challenges that affect humanity.

World Environment Day is observed annually on June 5th to raise awareness about environmental issues and explore the best strategies for restoring and protecting the planet.

Source: Green Republic Project