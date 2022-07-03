2 hours ago

French-born Ghanaian attacker Grejohn Kyei is delighted to have extended his contract with Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot.

He arrived at the club in the January transfer window from Swiss club Servette FC, Grejohn Kyei played 14 Ligue 1 Uber Eats matches under the colors of Clermont Foot 63 in a decisive second part of the season.

His technical qualities and his commitment on the field as well as within the group convinced the staff to offer him a contract extension.

The 26-year-old striker signed for 2 seasons + 1 optional.

“I'm happy to be back at the club and the trust they have in me. Now, we are going to do everything collectively to prepare ourselves well for the coming season."

He helped the French Ligue 1 club starve off relegation and has been rewarded for his efforts.