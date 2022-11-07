2 hours ago

French-born Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei was the villain on Sunday as his French Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot was held to a 1-1 drawn game on Sunday.

Montpellier gave the home side a tough time as they took an early lead in the game through Savanier in the 10th minute.

The home side leveled the scores in the second half through Kommen Andric who missed a penalty in the first half for the host.

Grejohn Kyei who was born in France and of Ghanaian descent missed a decisive penalty that would have handed his side all three points as Clermont Foot's winless streak continues to four games.

The lanky striker played in Switzerland for a number of years for Servette before returning to France in January 2022 initially on a short-term deal but Clermont Foot extended it for two more years.

He has two goals and one assist in 13 league matches.