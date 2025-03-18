2 weeks ago

The director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has stated that the elective AGM of the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) which saw the elections of a new executive body and a board on March 17 2025 to run the affairs of the federation followed due process.

He was speaking at the Labadi beach hotel on Monday during the GRFU elective congress which was supervised by the electoral commission of Ghana and observed by Dave Gilbert and Robert Bwali from Rugby Africa as well as Mr. Denver Wannies and Mr. Joseph Kalanzi from World Rugby, all of whom were in Ghana for the audit education, skill set and super week training.

.

‘’The fact that I am here along with representatives from World Rugby, Rugby Africa, various Federation Presidents, stakeholders and members of the media is a confirmation that the due process has been followed and stakeholders are keen to ensure that the right thing is done. Today marks a new chapter, a fresh start, and an opportunity to rebuild trust in our federation’’.

The elective AGM followed a Special General Meeting (SGM) held on February 24 2025 by stakeholders including eighteen (18) active rugby clubs in seven (7) regions. In all, eight (8) executives were elected unopposed including the President, vice President, Women’s representative, players welfare representative and four (4) board members.

Rafatu Inusah, President of Northern region rugby Association emerged as President of Ghana Rugby. She and the new board will run the affairs of Ghana rugby for the next five (5) years.

After the elections, the new board convened and appointed additional officers, as prescribed by the GRFU constitutions. These officers include a treasurer, judicial officer, tournament commissioner, director, corporate and sponsorship affairs and director, corporate communications.

The GRFU board also appointed SaCut Amenga-Etego, an elected board member, as its General Secretary who will run the day-to-day affairs and liaise with all governing bodies including Rugby Africa, World Rugby, the national sports authority, as well as the Ghana Olympic committee.

The national sports authority’s Director -General called on the new executives to put the past behind them and take Ghana rugby to the World stage.

‘’We acknowledge that the journey to this elective General Assembly has not been without difficulty. Governance concerns led to necessary interventions that we at the NSA endorsed but these were made in the best interest of rugby.’’

He also asked the newly elected executive board to do all they can to avoid the governance grievances of the past in their future endeavors.

‘’Moving forward, we must all work together to avoid governance issues of the past and ensure strong institutional leadership for the future. This is a moment for unity. Regardless of today’s election results, I call upon all stakeholders—clubs, players, coaches, referees, administrators, and fans—to come together for the greater good of rugby. Rugby is a sport built on solidarity, and it is through collaboration, not division, that we will succeed.’’

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah called for the continues support of Rugby Africa in developing Ghana rugby by staging more competitions in Ghana using the newly built global standard university of Ghana Rugby Stadium in Accra.

‘’Indeed, the National Sports Authority is proud to have worked with both Rugby Africa, and the stakeholders of Ghana Rugby in staging and managing the 2024 Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens in Ghana which we are told was the best Rugby Africa competition for 2024. We also note that there is the newly built Rugby Park at the University of Ghana. Rugby also featured in the Africa Games for the first time in 2024. And Rugby Africa is welcome to use our rugby stadium for all its future competitions.’’

The NSA Director-General also praised Herbert Mensah, the former President of Ghana Rugby who is now President of Rugby Africa for putting Ghana rugby on the global stage.

‘’ It is my pleasure, not only to attend an elective Annual General Meeting of Ghana Rugby, but to attend it at a moment in history when the President of Rugby Africa, the continental governing body of the game is a Ghanaian, my own big brother Herbert Mensah.

A man some of us have worked with over the years on other sporting disciplines like soccer and have confidence in his ability to bring about enduring change not only at the continental level but also on the global arena of rugby.’’

About Ghana Rugby

Ghana Rugby is the official full member of both World Rugby (2017) and Rugby Africa in Ghana-West Africa. The union is responsible for the management and development of Rugby Union in the country and is governed by a constitution that administers five key performance areas: Youth Development & Growth, Women in Ghana Rugby, Training & Education, Domestic Competitions, and International Performance.