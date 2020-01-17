2 hours ago

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has apologised to the public over Friday’s power outage that affected many parts of the country.

According to a statement from the Company, one of the lines transmitting power from Tema to Accra became faulty around 12:20 pm which caused the power cut.

“Our Maintenance team responded immediately to restore the affected transmission circuits and power supply has since been fully restored to all parts of the country at approximately 14:30 pm,” the statement indicated.

The power transmission company further assured consumers that it is committed to carrying out its mandate as a power supply establishment.

GRIDCo operates the Ghana Wholesale Electricity Market and provides electricity transmission services in Ghana and West Africa.