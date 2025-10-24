3 hours ago

The family of late Ghanaian musician Castro has been hit by yet another tragedy following the passing of his mother, Madam Lydia Naa Deide Tagoe.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Castro’s brother, McBaby Nana Kwame Martin, in an emotional Facebook post on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Her death comes four years after the Highlife and Hiplife artist was officially declared dead in 2021, following his mysterious disappearance at the Ada Estuary in 2014.

The news has reignited an outpouring of sympathy from fans and well-wishers, who continue to mourn the enduring pain and loss that has shadowed the musician’s family.

Castro is fondly remembered for his unique voice, dexterity, craft and versatility in the Ghanaian music space.

He realeased hit song such as Sradinam, toffee, jealousy among several others.