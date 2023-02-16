3 hours ago

A group calling itself “Team Saglemi Not for Sale” says it will fight any government attempts to sell the over 1,500 housing units to a private developer.

The group believes that the government should seek funding in order to complete and sell affordable housing units to ordinary Ghanaians.

Nana Otu Darko, the group’s convenor, warned private developers nursing interest in the controversial project to stay off.

“We are sending a strong signal of warning to any private developer who intends to take over the project. Any private developer who ventures does that, at his or her own peril. We will compel the successive government to cancel such contract,” he said during a press conference in Accra.

The Minister of Works and Housing Francis Asenso Boakye announced last year the government’s intention to dispose of the project due to a lack of funds to complete the project.

For nearly six years, the project has been dormant.

According to the group, the $200 million invested in the project will better serve the needs of ordinary people and bridge the housing deficit if the government commits to finishing it.

“We do not want Saglemi to be sold because we believe that government’s decision to sell off Saglemi to a private developer defeats the purpose of affordability. The primary reason why the loan was contracted was to help in building affordable housing to ease accommodation deficit.”

Source: citifmonline