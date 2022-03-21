2 hours ago

As part of its dedication to supporting the development of Ghanaian students, Dreams of Africa Youth for Change in collaboration with the SRC of KNUST, Obuasi campus, has organized a youth empowerment and leadership seminar in Obuasi for students of KNUST- Obuasi campus.

The one-day seminar under the theme’ Achieving ultimate potential, the role of education, mentorship and innovative interventions’, was aimed at empowering the youth in the areas of leadership, personal development, economic growth, and development.

The seminar in Obuasi forms part of a series of leadership conferences lined up by Dreams of Africa Youth for Change, a Kasoa-based Youth empowerment organization that has an interest in developing and preparing the youth for the greater benefit and attainment of a successful and progressive future.

Owusu Nyamekye Emmanuel, the Administrative Director of the group, said the seminar has over the years empowered and developed several youths in the country through such leadership and personal development lectures.

He said the group will continue to inspire the youth, especially students, to hone their skills through mentorship programs in schools.

“We are committed to extending the leadership and skills development programs to universities across the country for students to learn from the experiences of distinguished members of the society.”

He advised the students to maintain their push regardless of how strenuous things might get in order to have a fulfilled future.

Speakers at the seminar were Daniel Arthur-Bentum ( Socio-Economic development superintendent of Anglo Gold Ashanti), Miss Faithful Afrani Kesse (NUGS secretary for innovation entrepreneurship and skills development), and Master Frank Oduro Toko ( USAG General Secretary).

These personalities imparted highly and extensively unto the students, the various experiences, knowledge, and skills they have garnered throughout their stages of progress in life and fields of study to their present stage.

ADD VALUE TO YOURSELF THROUGH MENTORSHIP

Daniel Arthur-Bentum, Socio-Economic Development Superintendent of Anglo Gold Ashanti speaking on the relevance of mentorship, admonished the students to seek for the right people to mentor them in their career development.

“You can add value to what you do and develop a good career if you get the right people to learn from.”

The participants who spoke after the program thanked the organizers for the seminar, which is the first to be held in the school after it was opened in November 2020.

They said lessons picked from the experiences of the speakers will guide them in their career paths.

Source: SAMPSON MANU (0241908029)