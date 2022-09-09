2 hours ago

Pressure Group, the People’s Project has sued the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Attorney-General (A-G) over the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise.

The group is asking the Supreme Court to declare the deadline for registration and the associated punitive measures for non-registration null and void.

It argues that the punitive measures are unconstitutional.

The suit follows the NCA’s announcement that unregistered sim cards will be blocked.

SIM card owners in Ghana who failed to re-register their cards started facing punitive actions on Monday, September 5, 2022, ahead of the September 30 deadline.

The Member of Parliament for the Bunkpurugu Constituency, Abed-Nego Azumah Bandim earlier in the week called for a withdrawal of the NCA’s punitive measures.

Mr. Bandim said the punitive measures are unreasonable. given the several challenges that have characterized the Ghana card and SIM card re-registration processes.

“The National Communications Authority (NCA) must immediately withdraw its recently announced

draconian punitive measures on SIM card re-registrations, and cease being a rubber stamp regulator in

the communications industry.”

“It is out of place for the NCA to feed on that statement from the Telecom Chamber and start issuing punitive measures to consumers, without regard to the real challenge which is difficulty in acquiring Ghana cards. This is capricious,” he said in a statement.

Source: citifmonline