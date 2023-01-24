5 hours ago

A group calling itself 'Victory For Mahama' is happy with the changes made by the NDC leadership in parliament.

In a statement, they noted that “we are extremely and deeply excited by the decision to change our leadership in parliament.”

They claimed their petition to the party led to the “swift changes” the party made public today.

“Indeed, we are even more excited by the fact that you and our party leadership swiftly responded to our petition without dragging your feet,” Abdu Rashid, national coordinator of the group said.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, Cassiel Ato Forson is now the Minority Leader in parliament.

He replaces Haruna Iddrisu - an official statement from the party has said.

However, 'Victory For Mahama' said, “This only confirms that President Mahama is a listening leader who is bent on putting together a formidable team ahead of the 2024 General Elections.”

Read the below full statement

We, of Victory For Mahama, are extremely and deeply excited by the decision to change our leadership in Parliament. Indeed, we are even more excited by the fact that you and our party leadership swiftly responded to our petition without dragging your feet.

This only confirms that you are that listening leader who is bent on putting together a formidable team ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

We believe this decision was that stroke of genius so needed to reposition our party for victory, and it finally came. Because, it is an open secret that, the leadership of our party in Parliament were in bed with the government, and they were actually seeking to undermine our party’s effort to win power.

Sir, you have proven to all that, unlike the current President who is struggling to make a simple reshuffle in his underperforming government, you are quick to respond to the mood and wishes of your people. As our opposition leader, you are astutely guiding our party safely and gently back in government, and by this decision to axe and replace our parliamentary leadership, you have injected fresh fire and energy into our party needed to run a strong and effective campaign for power.

Your Excellency, with boundless gratitude for acting with such unprecedented alacrity on our call to sanitise our parliamentary leadership, and with an unswerving resolve to make your work easier, we humbly pledge to take upon ourselves to identify and bring to your attention, any person who tries to throw a wrench into the successful efforts made so far to win the 2024 General Elections.

Our debt to your courage and vision is immeasurable. So we resolve to build upon these valuable qualities and weed out all compromised personalities in our fold. We therefore greatly look forward to more of such cooperation, as you wisely steer the great NDC toward victory in 2024. Thank you, Your Excellency.

Long live the NDC

Long live Mahama

Long live Ghana

Eye Zu!

Eye Za!!

Abdu Rashid National Coordinator

Osman Aziz Member

Fatima Adamu Member