1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has release the group pairings for the CAF U-16 School competition for boys.

Sixteen Basic schools will be competing for the slot to represent Ghana at the CAF Pan-African Schools Football Championship which was introduced by CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

The continental soccer competitions is being introduced into schools across the continent, targeting both U16 boys in an effort to use the lessons of football to guide growth and development and shape future leaders.

Below are the Groups for the competition that will be staged from July 19-23 in Kumasi: