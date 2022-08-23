2 hours ago

There have been growing concerns on the part of residents of Obuasi and officials of AngloGold Ashanti on the impact of recent invasion of AngloGold Ashanti’s concessions by some illegal miners in Obuasi.

The latest to add their voice to the worrying situation is Obuasi-based Pressure Group, Appianin- Bonsec Fun club and Local Contractors Association.

At a joint press briefing which followed a float through the principal streets of Obuasi to drum home their concerns, the Secretary of the Appianin- Bonsec Fun club appealed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to intervene to bring the activities of these illegal miners threatening the survival of AngloGold Ashanti to a halt.

He added that the invasion of illegal miners into AGA’s concessions has the potential of collapsing the mine if not stopped.

It will be recalled that some illegal miners were captured in a viral video running away with their booty after invading underground sites of AngloGold Ashanti in Obuasi.

Again, some 30 illegal miners were recently arrested in Obuasi by soldiers while allegedly mining on a concession belonging to AngloGold Ashanti.

This prompted the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi who is also the Chairman of the Municipal Security Taskforce, Elijah Adansi-Bonah to speak against such illegal activities.

However, the Appianin- Bonsec Fun club insist what is currently happening mimics events of 2015/2016 when activities of illegal miners resulted in the death of the Communications Director of Anglogold Ashanti John Owusu with investors of the company threatening to leave the country.

Reminiscing the state of Obuasi during the shut-down of the Obuasi Mine, the Secretary of the Group said “we are all witnesses to events preceding the redevelopment of the Obuasi Mine when the closure of the Mine partially due to the activities of illegal miners resulted in untold economic hardship in Obuasi and accompanying social vices like armed robbery and prostitution. We can’t revisit those dark days so we appeal to the President and Otumfuo to intervene to save the Obuasi Mine”.

The Chairman of the group, Appianin Ennin in an interview with the media, appealed to the Government to beef up security at the Obuasi Mine to protect the Mine and save it from further intrusions by illegal miners.

He also called on well-meaning Ghanaians, including Members of Parliament, to speak against the intrusion of the concessions of AngloGold Ashanti by illegal miners.

The Secretary of the Obuasi Local Contractors Association Solomon Acheampong called on stakeholders in Obuasi to rally behind the operations of AngloGold Ashanti. He said the redevelopment of the Obuasi Mine has brought hope to businesses and residents of Obuasi.

Source: Sampson Manu | ISD | Obuasi

