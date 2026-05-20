GSA closes sections of Ashaiman China Mall warehouse over suspected substandard goods

Back view of a uniformed officer in camouflage with a Ghana Standards Authority patch on the vest, walking down a supermarket aisle lined with shelves.
By Prince Antwi May 20, 2026

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has shut down sections of a warehouse at the Ashaiman China Mall after uncovering products, including mattresses and electrical appliances, suspected to have been made with substandard materials.

The enforcement action, carried out on the second day of an ongoing nationwide operation, is aimed at cracking down on the production and distribution of inferior goods on the Ghanaian market.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, May 19, the GSA Regional Manager, Clement Kubati, said several of the items tested during the operation failed to meet required quality standards.

He revealed that laboratory checks on sampled products, including about 15 electrical bulbs, showed that all were counterfeit, describing the situation as a serious safety concern, particularly due to the fire risks associated with such products in homes.

Mr. Kubati explained that the Authority had taken steps to confiscate the mattresses and bulbs, secure the warehouse, and ensure that appropriate legal processes are followed.

He also indicated that the managers of the facility would be sanctioned and fined as a deterrent to others engaged in similar practices.

According to him, Ghana must not be turned into a dumping ground for substandard goods, stressing that the operators were found to be manufacturing without the required licence.

He added that the facility managers are expected to engage the GSA over the violations, while investigations and enforcement actions continue.

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