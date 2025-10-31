3 hours ago

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has closed down several factories in Afienya and its surrounding areas for producing goods that failed to meet national quality and safety standards.

The action followed laboratory tests conducted by the Authority, which confirmed that materials and finished products—mainly mattresses—did not comply with approved specifications.

The affected companies include ZXZ Company Limited, Bright Home Company Limited, A5 Homes Company Limited, Hua Sheng Garment Company Limited, and Jim Yuan Jia Company Limited. All remain shut pending further directives from the GSA.

During the enforcement exercise, GSA officials seized large quantities of uncertified goods, which have since been placed under lock and key. The Authority says it is assessing whether the items can be safely repurposed or must be destroyed.

Explaining the rationale behind the operation, the Head of Special Projects at the GSA, Mr. George Anti, said the closures were prompted by recent findings that some factories had started using unapproved materials and were operating without valid licences.

“We sent our team undercover to collect product samples through market purchases and factory visits. The test results confirmed that the products are substandard,” he revealed.

Mr. Anti emphasised that, as the national body responsible for consumer protection and trade facilitation, the GSA could not guarantee the safety or suitability of the products being produced.

“We cannot vouch for the safety or fitness for purpose of these products being mass-produced and sold to the public,” he stated.

He added that the Authority had previously engaged some of the affected companies—both directly and through the Ministry of Trade—to help them regularise their operations, but several had refused to comply.

“For as long as they continue to disregard the standards and regulations, they will remain closed,” Mr. Anti warned.

He reiterated that while Ghana welcomes investment and industrial activity, the GSA will only support businesses that operate responsibly and uphold public safety.

“We want to promote business, yes—but only good business. The loss of even one human life due to unsafe products can never be justified,” he concluded.